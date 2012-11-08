College women's basketball: Olivet Nazarene wins season opener

It didn't take too long for first-year Olivet Nazarene coach Lauren Stamatis to win her first game as head coach. Olivet Nazarene buried 19 3-pointers and defeated Trinity International 111-106 Wednesday in Deerfield to give Stamatis her first win as head coach.

Liz Bart led the way for the Tigers (1-0) with 23 points (7 of 15 3-pointers) while Miranda Geever added 21 points and six steals. Malory Adan scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds and Ashley Wilson chipped in 13 points. Senior Sandy Cabadas snared seven rebounds to lead the way in that category

"It feels good to get that first win," Stamatis said. "It was a tough battle. Trinity International is very athletic and wanted to run with us."

Olivet Nazarene returns to action Saturday on the road at St. Xavier.