Golden eagle treated at UI

Veterinarians at the University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic are treating an injured golden eagle that they believe had lost its way.

Tim Mitchell reported Wednesday in the Champaign News-Gazette that the bird was rescued last week near Sadorus, about 10 miles south of Champaign. The eagle has a broken bone in its left wing.

The golden eagle is usually is found in the western United States and Mexico and this one may have become lost or blown off its course to Illinois, said Dr. Julia Whittington, clinical associate professor at the clinic..

It's not the only one. Kankakee birder Jed Hertz photographed a juvenile golden eagle on Tuesday at LeVasseur Park in Kankakee and a surf scoter duck on the river there the day before. "Both birds are rare to this area though I have sighted them in the past," Hertz wrote.

The surf scoter is a black and white seaduck commonly seen on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts in winter, according to the Cornell Lab or Ornithology. It "has a boldly patterned head that is the basis for its colloquial name 'skunk-headed coot'."

Mature golden eagles have a brown head with a golden sheen and are larger than the bald eagles typically found in Illinois, Whittington said.

This one has a wingspan of between 6 and 7 feet and weighs almost 7 pounds.

She estimated that it would take four to six weeks for the bird to heal.

"It's the first one I've seen here since I arrived in 1993," Whittington said. "It was so unexpected that I said to the students that it was probably just a juvenile bald eagle when it arrived. Then I went down and looked at it, and it was indeed a golden eagle."

An area resident who spotted the one-year-old golden eagle about a mile and a half northwest of Sadorus notified the Department of Natural Resources on Oct. 25, and then Conservation Officer John Williamson brought the bird to the clinic in Urbana.

"The conservation officer had to chase him around for awhile to get him," Whittington said. "This bird was moving around, but it couldn't get enough lift to fly, which told us there likely was a wing injury."

— The Daily Journal staff and wire