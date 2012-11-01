College men's basketball: KCC begins season with new coach, players and questions

Without a doubt, this is the most question marks the Kankakee Community College men's basketball team has had entering a season since its inception in 1968-69.

Where and when are about the only two questions anyone knows for certain: KCC will continue to plays its home games at Ryan Gymnasium, starting at 7:30 tonight against Trinity International's junior varsity team.

The whos, whats and hows — those will need to be answered along the way.

One new who is head coach Julian Springer, who takes over for Joseph Lightfoot, whose contract was not renewed in June.

This will be the first time in 18 seasons that Lightfoot, a former player and assistant coach before he became head coach in 2006, will not be involved with the program.

"My first day on the campus was Aug. 15, so I had to do a lot of recruiting," said Springer, a graduate of St. Ignatius in Chicago. "I had already lined up a few players, but we had to find some more and do it quick."

Lightfoot reportedly had 14 players signed already for the 2012-13 season, but when he was not kept, the college allowed the players to get out of their signing commitment. Thirteen of the 14 did, leaving a large gap for Springer to fill.

The one to stay, Anthony Williams, is a solid player to build around. Williams, from East Chicago, Ind. was the starting point guard last season but will move to shooting guard this season. The 6-foot, 1-inch sophomore averaged 7.2 points per game, but Springer thinks there are more points there for the talented guard.

Springer, who is just the seventh head coach for the Cavs in 44 years, brought two players with him from Rockford and he thinks each will be a leader for the Cavaliers, who finished 26-6 last season.

Girbran Smith, a 6-4 guard, and Dominique Gaddis, a 6-2 backcourt player, followed their coach from Rock Valley and will be counted on to help the new players with the new coach.

In addition to these three sophomores, four other second-year players will be on the roster and see significant time.

Jerome Brown transferred from Illinois-Chicago, a Division I program, to KCC. Brown is versatile, able to play guard and forward and his height (6-6) makes him a matchup issue, especially at guard.

Springer also has sophomore transfers Darius Wilson (North Iowa Area Community College), LeBarron Hull (McHenry County) and Ronald Farmer-Blanchard (Kaskaskia). All of those players will see time in the post.

Five freshmen have joined the fray, as well. Dabriawn Johnson, a 6-footer from Harper (Chicago), looks to have a great chance at the starting point guard spot. His backup, Robert Hurd, is also in his first year out of Vocational.

Freshmen Sherman Barber, D'lando Carter and Virgil Fleming will all battle for time in the backcourt.

"These guts are ready and excited for the season," Springer said. "We have had 20 practices and we're ready to start playing someone else. We are all new to each other and the players are all friends on and off the court. That may not be the best thing on the court; I'd like to see a little more ferocious play in practice.

"I am still very confident in this team and ready to continue the tradition at Kankakee."

Palyers Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl. Hometown

Anthony Williams G 6-1 180 So. East Chicago, Ind.

LeBarron Hull F 6-6 200 So. Hazel Crest

Robert Hurd G 5-11 150 Fr. Chicago

Sherman Barber G 5-8 140 Fr. Racine, Wis.

D'lando Carter G 6-2 185 Fr. Danville

Dabriawn Johnson G 6-0 185 Fr Chicago

Darius Wilson F 6-7 200 So. Dowagiac, Mich.

Jerome Brown G/F 6-6 192 So. Chicago

Dominique Gaddis G 6-2 183 So. Chicago

Virgil Fleming G 6-4 173 Fresh Hazel Crest

Girbran Smith G 6-4 175 So. Nassau, Bahamas

Ronald Farmer-Blanchard C 6-9 300 So. South Holland