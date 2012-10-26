<ul> <li><strong>Wildlife<br /> <br /> Red-tailed rarity in town</strong><br /> <br /> Red-tailed hawks are probably the most common hawks in North America, according to The Cornell Lab of Ornithology.<br /> <br /> They will adapt to human habitations, but you're not likely to see and photograph one eating a squirrel in your backyard in town, as Van Wegner did early this month in the 900 block of South 7th Avenue, Kankakee.<br /> <br /> You'll most likely see them soaring overhead above open fields or perched atop telephone poles peering at the ground with incredibly keen vision that can spot a mouse from 100 feet.<br /> <br /> They're year-around residents here, and across most of the U.S., Mexico and Caribbean islands.<br /> <br /> They have a wingspan of 38 to 43 inches, a body of 18 to 26, and weigh from 24.3 to 51.5 ounces.<br /> <br /> They have a average life span in the wild of 21 years and mate for life.<br /> <br /> <strong>— Robert Themer</strong></li> </ul>