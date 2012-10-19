High school girls tennis: Coal City duo closes state meet with 1-2 record

ROLLING MEADOWS — For the Coal City doubles team of Haley Collins and Sarah Sirovny, the parts of their season far outweighed the sum of their finish Thursday at the state meet.

The best friends knew a deep run in the three-day, single-class meet was unlikely, but during their journey to Chicago's northwest suburbs, they won a bunch of matches, made memories and put themselves in the school record book more than once.

The experience of playing in the state meet was the icing on the cake.

"It's incredible to be here with your best friend and to be playing such great competition," said Sirovny. "We didn't come into it thinking we were going to win state, but we just wanted the experience. This was our goal all year long -- to get to state and have fun -- and that's what we did."

The tennis wasn't the only thing that made the trip unforgettable.

"It was so much fun," said Collins, who is the first female Coal City tennis player to qualify twice for the state meet. "We hung out with the coaches [Jackie Larson and Matt Leman], went to dinner, got to chill out and miss school and all that stuff."

The duo opened the day with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 three-set win over the Hampshire doubles team of Monica Patthana & Julie Schreiner, who came into the meet with a 16-6 record.

"We started off pretty slow." said Collins. "But once we started to get rid of those first anxious nerves, we started to get into our game."

The Coaler combo's net play turned out to be the difference. Sirovy got the tandem off to a good start in the deciding set. After losing both her service games in the middle of the match, she held serve to open the third set.

"My serve has kind of been not at its best a lot of the time," she said. "If I just tell myself to throw the racket at the ball, that's all I've got to do and usually it comes through."

In the second round, Coal City ran into Laura Gutierrez and Mia Sullivan, of Fenwick. The 17-32 seeds had a 16-5 record and dispatched the Coalers 6-0, 6-0.

Sirovy and Collins met an experienced duo in the consolation bracket. Sandburg's Marissa Garoufalis and Molly Traverso, who entered the meet at 19-9, were a repeat doubles qualifier. Though the Coalers had their moments, they fell 6-2, 6-3 in their final match of the season. The pair played three matches in 4 1/2 hours.

Head coach Larson praised her state competitors.

"I am beyond proud of these two girls," she said. "They're amazing girls all around: tennis players, students, you name it; they are great girls to work with and I'm going to miss them a lot.

"What they accomplished is huge. We've beaten some very big schools. Without a class system in tennis, it says a lot for a small town like Coal City. Both those girls picked up their rackets freshman year. They didn't have anything before that. ... What they've achieved is probably bigger than most people can understand."