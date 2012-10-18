High school Football Notebook: McNamara, Herscher McNamara need wins to get into playoffs

Several games around the area have huge playoff implications in terms of both seeding and who gets in and who is left out of the 256-team playoff field.

But two of the more pivotal in-or-out games have teams that will likely go into those games extremely short-handed.

Herscher's drastic improvement in the second half will have to continue without starting quarterback Dalton Sproul, who suffered a strained acromioclavical joint, the joint at the top of the shoulder early in last week's victory over Seneca. Sproul won't play this week, but if the Tigers upset Wilmington this week and earn a playoff berth, he might be able to return to play on defense for the playoffs.

Fortunately for Herscher, it has a quarterback with a wealth of experience to use. Logan Orr played significantly last season filling in for Patrick Long and also got several reps early this season before the Tigers settled on Sproul as the regular starter.

"He's [Orr] stepped in done a great job; I think he'll do well," Herscher coach Dan Wetzel said. "We just want to keep playing the way that we've been playing. It's definitely going to be a challenge, but we've got to keep playing hard-nosed football like we have been."

Bishop McNamara also finds itself in a pivotal Week 9 game against Lake Forest Academy.

Although the Fightin' Irish have five victories, they would not have enough playoff points to make the field as a five-win, at-large team. Six-win teams are guaranteed playoff berths.

But if the Fightin' Irish are to figure out a way to get past a Caxys team that has a 3-5 record, they will also do it without some key components in play.

Robbie Odeneal will not play as he continues to recover from a slightly torn meniscus and two-way player Dalton Major is also doubtful to go. David Arrington's status is also up in the air, but it appears both Anthony Tatum and Manny Rogers will be able to return from nagging injuries.

"We're approaching it like a playoff game. It's a Saturday afternoon game and its a game that we have to win to keep playing," Bishop McNamara coach Rich Zinanni said. "They are a pretty good team though. We'll have to play well."

<strong>Numbers game</strong>

Both Momence's DeAndre Wright and Manteno's Ryan Sample reached significant statistical milestones in Week 8.

Wright finished Momence's victory with exactly 2,000 rushing yards for the year. Since comprehensive statistics were kept in The Daily Journal offices for area teams, just two other running backs have reached that milestone.

Bishop McNamara's Johnnie Short rushed for 2,041 yards in 1998. The other player? It's DeAndre Wright. He rushed for an area record 2,515 yards last season.

Sample turned in an impressive feat by launching six touchdown passes in last week's win over Dwight. But that's not the big number we are talking about here. Sample finished the game with 2,119 passing yards, making it the 11th time in area history that a player amass at least 2,000 yards passing.

One of the other 10 is Sample, who threw for a whopping 2,654 yards in his junior season. The area record is held by Iroquois West's Kyle Tutt, who threw for 2,903 yards in 14 games during the Raiders' state title run in 2003.

<strong>Playoff pairings</strong>

As many as 11 area teams could be told where their playoff road begins on Saturday night.

Comcast Sports Net will broadcast the unveiling of the playoff pairings live beginning at 8 p.m. as Comcast Sports Net's Susannah Collins, IHSA network's Dave Bernhard and the Daily Journal's own Steve Soucie break down the each of the eight classifications.

The state will release the 256 teams that made the field at approximately 5:15 p.m. before the brackets are released simultaneously on the broadcast live and at IHSA.org

The playoff show will also be streamed live on the internet at csnchicago.com and ihsa.tv