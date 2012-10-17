High school volleyball: Kankakee Kays falls short on Senior Night

On its Senior Night, Kankakee did its best to give its seniors one final hurrah on their home court.

And while the effort was certainly there, the result didn't follow suit.

The Kays nearly pushed Southland Athletic Conference foe Rich Central to the limit, but fell short in a 25-18, 25-21 loss Tuesday.

"I'm still proud of my girls tonight," said Kankakee senior Kimbela Jordan. "We played so hard tonight and kept fighting. I can't be upset with that."

Jordan paced the Kays (13-21, 6-4) with six kills and three blocks, and helped keep her team competitive midway through a tense second set.

With Rich Central (11-17, 8-2) leading 15-12, Kankakee senior Sydney Denault cleverly floated a kill over the hands of two Olympian blockers before sneaking another kill just inside the back line to bring the Kays within one.

Jordan then mimicked her teammate's craftiness when she spiked the ball just inside the back left corner for a tie. But Kankakee failed to grab a lead or even earn a tie the rest of the way, and Daivonya High's kill sealed the victory for Rich Central.

"I liked the way my girls fought Kankakee off tonight, they played tough" said Olympians coach Craig Marek, a former Kankakee coach. "It's good to finish the season with a competitive win like this one."

Kankakee battled in the first game, reaching a 5-5 tie early on an Alexis Cephus block. But five errors over the next nine serves effectively put Kankakee in a hole it couldn't dig its way out of.

Rich Central led 16-9 after a Kays' gaffe, but Kankakee temporarily clawed back, thanks to consecutive errors from their opponents. Down 18-15 though, inconsistent play again plagued Kankakee, and two kills from High and a co-op block from Jasmin Thames and Simone Townsend pushed the advantage to eight and ended any further threat.

Kankakee will now have to wait until Monday's Class 3A Reed-Custer Regional opener against Peotone for its chance to bounce back from this one.

"We just need to get over our errors if we want to be successful in the future," Kankakee coach Michelle Altes said. "Our effort is there, and the girls play hard. We just need to fix some things before we take the court again."