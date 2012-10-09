High school boys soccer: Trinity wins conference tournament

The first time was the charm for Trinity in the South Shore Christian Conference Tournament.

The Eagles, who entered the tourney as the second seed in the West Division, won the title last weekend.

Trinity beat Luther East 3-0 behind two unassisted goals from Jared St. Aubin. Yohan Kim posted his first shutout with 13 saves. The Eagles followed with a 3-1 comeback win over Valparaiso (Ind.). Brian Kirkpatrick scored twice in the win.

The championship game was against No. 1 West Division seed Calumet Christian, of Griffith, Ind. Trinity scored twice to tie the game at halftime. Two St. Aubin goals put the Eagles in charge, and they hung on for a 4-3 win.

After the game, St. Aubin, Andrew Williams, Guilherme Poleto, Kirkpatrick and Jacob McCleary were named to the West Division All Conference Team.

— The Daily Journal staff reports