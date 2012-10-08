College men's soccer: Olivet Nazarene downs IIT

Olivet Nazarene was able to overcome a one goal first-half deficit by scoring three second-half goals in a matter of 15 minutes to earn a 3-1 win over Illinois Institute of Technology on Saturday.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Tigers came out in the second half and showed their dominance. At the 64:14 mark, Seth Arriaga tied the score with an assist from Elliot Totsch. Only two minutes later, Michael Da Silva scored his fourth goal of the year. Robby Gunderson added to the lead with his fourth goal later in the half.

Olivet dominated the shot column with a 15-9 advantage. Freshman goalkeeper Zach Chambers had two saves.

The Tigers are back in conference action at 3 p.m. Tuesday with a road game against Holy Cross College.