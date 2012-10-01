High school cross country: Nykaza wins on shores of Lake Michigan

The wins are becoming eye-poppingly dominant, even by Beecher senior Grant Nykaza's standards.

Nykaza, one of the top runners in the state regardless of class, went up to Chicago and dominatedSaturday at the 40th annual Sean Earl Loyola (University) Lakefront Invitational.

Nykaza won the 5-kilometer boys raceat Montrose Beach andthe shores of Lake Michiganby 23 seconds, finishing in 15 minutes, 23 secondsto easily beat Glenbard South's Joe Singleton, who finished at 15:46.

The meet featured 305 runners, some from big schools in the Chicagoland area such as Stevenson, New Trier and Glenbard West. But Nykaza beat them all, finishing first after a second-place finish last year.

Nykaza has spent time away from the team this yearrunning at other meets that offer tougher competition. He also has his own individual workouts. Sometimes, it's easier to dig a little deeper when there are runners right there with you, but Nykaza's ability tothrive when that doesn't happen has stood out to first-year Beecher coach Adam DePew.

"That's what's really impressed me, that Grant really does have that ability to push himself when no one else is there," said DePew.

DePew said Nykaza was clustered with a group of runners around the first mile marker but had pulled away around the two-mile point.

Beecher came in 22nd out of 32 teams. Senior Mike Pignatiello, who DePew said is in his first year of competitive running, finished 120th but was given points for 104th place when it came to tracking team points. Runners that do not compete for full teams are not factored into team points.

Beecher had 595 points. New Trier was first with 87.

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Colin Hanson was 83rd, finishing in 17:37. He earned 79 team points, as Bradley-Bourbonnais came in 24th with 704 points.

<strong>Girls</strong>

In the girls race, Beecher's Tessie Hoge came in 74th out of 324 runners, finishing in 21:21.

St. Ursula's Annie Heffernan won with an 18:03 mark.

Beecher came in 23rd with out of 32 teams, finishing with 648 points. Hoge was given 69 points for her finish. Runners who don't compete for a full team are not calculated into the team points.

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Alyssa Erickson was 113th overall (99th for team points), crossing the finish line at 21:57.

Bradley-Bourbonnais was 29th.

Minooka was first with 78 points.