Harness racing: Miller guides King's Legend to win

King's Legend took advantage of a second-over journey given to him by Beecher driver Marcus Miller and rushed past in time to capture Saturday's $13,600 Bye Bye Byrd stake at Balmoral Park for Illinois-conceived and foaled 3-year-old pacers.

Sent off as the third betting choice in the second race field of six, King's Legend ($7.60) was taken back at the start by Miller while the 6-5 favorite Ice Scraper took the field of six to a 56 2/5 seconds first half.

King's Legend came out of fifth on the backside, followed-up the 9-5 second choice Uncle Smoothie, and then proved best by 3/4 of a length over Ice Scraper at the end of the 1-minute, 52 1/5- seconds mile.

Touch The Rock ($9.20) held offthe late-charging 3-5 favorite Al's Hammered and won the eighth race, the $17,000 Invitational Pace, in 1:50 and 4/5 with Beecher's Todd Warren.

One race later, the 9-5 favorite Sectionline Yankee was stalked throughout the mile by 9-1 long shot Fox Valley Absolut ($15) and when Bobby Smolin, of Bourbonnais, called on his 6-year-old mare, she came up the inside to get her nose in front in the $16,000 Open Pace for fillies and mares, timed in 1:51 4/5.

On Sunday Powerful Poe ($4.80) and Semper Fit ($3.40) both breezed in their respective Lincoln Land elimination divisions and became the favorites in next Sunday's $118,000 championship for 2-year-old ICF trotting colts and geldings.

Also advancing were the second through fifth place finishers in each elimination heat: Show Stoppin Monkey, Powerful Commander, Fox Valley Camo and Fox Valley Dubai from the first and Powerful Yield, Accokeek Mercury, Balanced Game and Peh Bandit from the second.

