Peotone: Blue Devils hope to take next step

<strong>Published in The Daily Journal print edition Aug. 23, 2012</strong>

The attitudes have changed at Peotone. Will the results follow?

Second-year coach Mike Radakovitz hopes so. The Blue Devils hope to use momentum built from late last season to earn a playoff berth this year.

"They used to beg kids to come to the weight room," Radakovitz said. "I'm not like that. I told kids, 'If you don't want to be here, don't come.' If you miss three weight sessions, I kicked you out for three weeks. So then kids started getting hungry to get in the weight room. And I think those kids started figuring it out: 'Hey, this isn't about coach begging me to be here. I have to want to be here.'

"And I think the kids that we have, even though our numbers are about the same as what we had last year, the kids that are here know what's expected and want to be here."

Adding to the new mentality is that that Radakovitz had a full offseason with the program. He took the job in May 2011, only a few months before the season.

Peotone, which won its last three games last year to finish 4-5, is also more experienced with Radakovitz's offensive system.

The Blue Devils will continue to use an option-style attack after several years playing a pro-style offense. Radakovitz's style calls for more running plays, including from the quarterback. Last year's signal caller Nick Ahlborn was accustomed to the old system. This year, junior Jace Cowger will be under center.

"Jace gives us a little bit more with the feet," Radakovitz said. "He's learning how to be a leader, he's learning how to play the quarterback position, which is just something that comes from that sophomore to junior year. Normally you get to sit behind a senior for a year, but we don't have that type of luxury."

Radakovitz also has more experience as a coach. He said that last year, he and his staff sometimes out-coached themselves, getting away from plays that were working. Trying to fix something that wasn't broken.

"That happens with young coaches: you get basically out-coached, and that's how you lose some games," he said.

Jesse Schroeder and Danny Beresky are two key pieces for the Blue Devils. Schroeder will start at running back and linebacker; Radakovitz said he had more than 100 tackles last year.

Beresky is the strong safety, and he'll see time at running back and receiver. Radakovitz said he wants to use him similarly to how Interstate Eight Conference rival Plano used Joseph Jones, a running back who is now playing at Northwestern.

"He's a great track runner, so when he gets it in open space, we know he can run with the ball. He's a big, tough kid," Radakovitz said of Beresky.

Plowing through the Interstate Eight Large, which includes Manteno, Plano, Sandwich, Coal City and Herscher, is always a chore. The Blue Devils only defeated Herscher last year, but Radakovitz thought his team should have competed better with Coal City and Plano.

The coach thinks they can be competitive this year, as he tries to instill a tough mentality in the program by bringing in several new assistant coaches. Players are rewarded for tough plays, not necessarily for statistics.

"We want teams, when we play them, to fear our offensive line, and to know, 'If [they] don't come with 100 percent, [they're] not going to be successful,'" Radakovitz said.