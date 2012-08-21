High school boys golf: Bobcats down Rich South at tourney

Marshall Landis came through with time running out.

Scoring his second goal of the match, Landis knocked in the game winner for Beecher with less than five minutes to play to help the Bobcats beat Rich South 3-2 on Monday at the River Valley Conference/Southland Athletic Conference Challenge at Illinois Lutheran.

Jack Strick tallied the other goal for Beecher (1-0), which plays again at the tournament at 5:30 Wednesday night.

Grant Park 6, Rich East 1

Also at the RVC/SAC Challenge, Kaleb Lehnert made his name known as he scored five goals and had an assist in Grant Park's demolition of Rich East.

Ryan Dandurand also got on the score sheet with a goal and two assists for Grant Park (1-0).

Grant Park is back in action at the tournament at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Trinity 5, Luther East 2

Jared St. Aubin and Trace Conover both scored two goals to help Trinity pull away for a win in its South Shore Christian Conference debut.

Andrew Williams tallied the other goal for Trinity, which scored four second-half goals after things were tied 1-1 at intermission.

Salt Fork 3, Watseka 0

Watseka opened its season with a loss as Salt Fork scored two late goals to distance itself from the Warriors.

Goalkeeper Bob Loeffler made seven saves for Watseka.