PONY Baseball: Broncos win, Mustangs fall

It wasn't always pretty, but the Kankakee will take it.

The Knights of Columbus All-Stars began pool play of the Bronco Division Zone Tournament with a 10-9 victory over the Southwest All-Stars on Wednesday afternoon at Bronco Field in Joliet.

The offense started early for Kankakee. Trey Blair and Payton Grass led off the game with back-to-back hits and scored. Curtis Goodman singled and scored in the second, and Grass and Joey Dinardi had hits and runs in the third. By the time Blair and Mike Solis scored in the fourth, Kankakee had a 7-4 lead.

But every time Kankakee's offense struck, Southwest countered. It scored one run in each of the first four innings before a three-run outburst in the fifth tied the game.

"We didn't give up many hits," Kankakee coach Adam Goodman said. "It was just the walks that killed us today."

The deadlock didn't last long. With Blair and Grass on base and one out, Dinardi hit a triple off the right-center-field wall for two RBIs before a throwing error allowed him to score.

Trevor Hiller was brought in to close the game in the seventh for Kankakee. After giving up one run to make the score 10-9, Hiller picked off a runner at second base to end the game.

Goodman said he was mostly pleased with his team's performance to open the tournament.

"I think the only thing that kind of let us down today was the middle relief, not particularly one pitcher," Goodman said. "It's a little over 100 degrees up here, so I'm sure the heat probably played a little factor."

Kankakee will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. tonight against the McCutcheon All-Stars in the second-of-three pool-play games. The top two teams in each pool advance to the semifinal round Saturday.

<strong>Mustang Division Zone Tournament: Kankakee loses 8-0</strong>

Kankakee competed well, but fell to the St. Joe's Storm, 8-0 Wednesday night at Mustang Field in Joliet.

St. Joe's scored twice in the second and three times in the fourth. Offensively, Kankakee hit the ball well but couldn't find the holes in a solid St. Joe's defense.

When chances did arrive for Kankakee, they were unable to capitalize. They stranded a runner on third with one out three times.

"We got runners on base," coach Keith Cooper said. "We just couldn't get them in."

Overall, Cooper was happy with the way his team played. He noted that the Storm is a full-time travel team that has already played more than 60 games together.

"Sometimes you just lose through no fault of your own," Cooper said. "We played solid defense. They just crushed the ball. They hit and hit and hit."

Kankakee will continue pool play at noon today when they square off against the Herrin All-Stars at Mustang Field in Joliet. The top two teams in each pool advance to the semifinal round Saturday.