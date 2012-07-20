Pembroke Township: Spraggins to protect rare savanna

One of the finest pieces of natural habitat in Illinois -- the Spraggins Savanna in southeast Pembroke Township -- will soon have permanent protection as a nature preserve.

Property owner Willie Spraggins, of Calumet City, said this week that he has decided to put the 5 acres of his property into nature preserves protection as an Illinois Natural Heritage Landmark. He will retain ownership.

The Spraggins property is south of the Leesville community in the southeast corner of Kankakee County. It is part of the larger natural area known as the Leesville Savanna -- recognized in the 1970s Illinois Natural Areas Inventory as among the "best of the best" natural habitats in the state, according to a 2003 report prepared for the Spraggins family by Kim Roman of the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission staff.

Less than one-tenth of 1 percent of all natural areas in Illinois have natural areas inventory status.

Other rare sites adjacent to or near the Spraggins site are owned by The Nature Conservancy, Friends of the Kankakee and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources -- including the Hooper Branch Savanna and Iroquois County Conservation Area.

The Spraggins site is largely undisturbed and "comprised almost exclusively of native species," Roman's report states.

The habitat includes hundreds of native plant species. At least three are state-endangered species, one of which was thought to have disappeared from Illinois but was found again in 2002 in the Leesville and Spraggins savannas.

Spraggins, 69, first came to Pembroke Township in the 1950s, when his uncle, Lee Spraggins, owned the Trailblazers Ranch in the area.

He wants to have his site named the Callie Mae Spraggins Nature Preserve in honor of his mother, who "fell in love with the area" and encouraged her children to buy property there.

About 20 years ago, Spraggins and his younger sister, Michelle Spraggins, of Chicago, bought four adjoining tracts totaling 33 acres each, with plans to establish a horse ranch and campground. His planned horse ranch, a retirement plan from years in construction work, will have to be relocated, Spraggins said.

He also hopes that educational programs for school children in Pembroke Township can be developed at his property.

His nature preserve decision involves the east 5 acres of one of his tracts, which is surrounded already by dedicated Illinois Nature Preserves in the Leesville Savanna site. Those preserves will provide added protection for the Spraggins site, which has suffered some recent damage from trespassers on all-terrain vehicles.

Spraggins said his decision for the nature preserve "is a done deal," although the process will take some time to complete.

"I've done enough destruction in my work in construction for 40 years," he said. "I want to give something back."