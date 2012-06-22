High school boys basketball: Heck gets Bishop McNamara post

Jeremy Heck admits he had trouble adjusting to a seat to the right of the head coach's chair on the Bishop McNamara bench last year.

But he eventually got used to it serving as an assistant under now departed former head coach Justin LaReau.

After being appointed as Bishop McNamara new boys basketball coach Thursday, Heck is back in the chair he considers to be the right fit for him.

"I kind of felt like, I don't want to say I deserved it, but I felt like I should get a fair shake at it because I've done it before," Heck said. "And I'm excited. It was really tough at times to sit next to Justin, and I found myself up and yelling at kids at half court with him sometimes. I enjoyed learning things from him, you can always learn things from different people. But it was hard to take that step back sometimes."

The Fightin' Irish boys program has not had a coach in the post longer than three seasons since 2001, a point of emphasis for Heck who feels comfortable in the area and hopes to begin a long relationship with the school.

"The program really needs consistency," Heck said. "And I think Coach LaReau and I connected with the kids last season, and the kids need to know that things aren't going to change all that drastically. And we'll be able to continue to do the things that we know we need to do."

Heck is a 2000 graduate of Herscher and graduated from Illinois College in 2004. He then began his career in education at St. Anne where he served as a freshman boys coach and a varsity boys assistant. He was also the school's girls coach in 2008 and was also a varsity boys assistant on St. Anne's Class 1A State Champion team.

Heck then moved to Woodland (Streator), where he guided the boys basketball programs to three winning seasons and a 58-27 record before returning to the area to accept an assistant principal's post at Indian Oaks Academy in Manteno. The one thing the Indian Oaks job didn't have was an outlet for Heck to coach, so he joined Bishop McNamara's squad as a varsity assistant just prior to last season.

"My position is pretty flexible, and I'm lucky enough that I work for some great people that understand that I have a passion to coach," Heck said. "Instead of questioning me about it, they were congratulating me."

Heck kept the program moving through the hiring process, and kept it moving quite well. The Fightin' Irish haven't lost in 15 structured summer games thus far.

"The confidence of our junior class that are now seniors just keeps growing and growing," Heck said. "We have some good role players coming up as well. It's a great mix, and I think we're going to have a deep bench and an ability to run the floor."