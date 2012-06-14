After 2010 health scare, Weaver back in mix at Summer Nationals

Gibson City’s “Flatland Flash,” Kevin Weaver, will definitely be in the spotlight when the UMP Summer National Late Model Division racing tour comes to the Kankakee County Speedway tonight.

He’ll be scrutinized by at least two groups of fans.

“There are the folks who want to see one of the local drivers take home the big check,” he said. “And there are those who’ll say let’s see how good this guy really is. He can win against the weekly competition, but can he beat the big guys?”

Weaver also will be watched by those visiting drivers who want to see how a five-time feature winner attacks this track.

“Some of them will ask questions, you know, just in conversation,” he said with a smile. “They’ll ask about what tires I use. They’ll ask where folks are winning here, on the top or the bottom of the track.

“But they’re all professionals and dirt is just dirt wherever you go. They’ll figure it out.”

And, then, there is one guy who definitely won’t be watching: Weaver’s cardiologist.

“It was two years ago now,” he said, referring to the heart problems that caused him to pull out of “The Hell Tour” in 2010. He made an urgent doctor’s appointment after the Kankakee race.

“I went in on Monday, and had the stint put in on Wednesday. The doctor told me I could go back to my normal activities in four or five days. He didn’t know I did this stuff. And I didn’t tell him.”

Weaver went back to the track and back to learning the new suspension technology that has helped propel him to seven feature wins and a dozen other top 10 finishes this season.

“I’m 49, but I guess I wasn’t too old to adjust to the new technology,” he said. “I was told I’d start slowing down at 42 or 43, but those years came and went. I do notice that it’s harder to get up off the floor, but I can still drive.”

In fact, Weaver also drives his car-hauling truck and also does most of his own mechanical and pit work.

“I have one guy going with me down to Brownstown,” he said during the Wednesday afternoon trip. “Some nights I might be on my own, or pick someone up who’s just at the track. Other nights, I have some buddies who take vacation to go with me. It’s real good to have someone else to drive the truck.”

Weaver plans to run the entire 28-race, 31-night series, so he won’t be in the field at Friday night’s program. He might not be back until August.

“Winning a track championship is nice. It’s good to be able to say you’ve done that,” he said. “But you can’t win those $10,000 and $15,000 races if you aren’t out there.”

And “The Flatland Flash” has been out there. He won the Summer National grind in 2000, when he drove for Cullom’s Dick Turner. It took three engines, but just one car to put his name in the record book. Over the years, he completed 1,311 features and won 262 of them. He has finished in the top 10 in 90 percent of his outings.

Local speedway officials expect nearly 40 drivers to battle for the 20 starting spots in the Summer Nationals 40-lap main event. And making that race will depend heavily on the time trial results. Qualifying is set for 7 p.m. After earning a spot in their heat races — with the faster qualifiers earning the best starting positions — the drivers have to go all out to finish in the top four to make it into grid.

“Tickets are $30 for adults, but the heat races alone are often worth the price of admission,” said track promoter Tom Smith. “These drivers always turn it up a couple of notches for the Summer Nationals.”

The racing program also includes the first half of the third annual River City Shoot-Out for the Open-Wheel Modified Division cars. Feature races are on tap for the UMP Stock Car and Sport Compact division cars.