Olivet tracksters to compete at national championships

The Olivet Nazarene University track and field teams have 17 athletes preparing for the 32nd Annual NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships to be held today through Saturday at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Ind.

Seven women will compete, while 10 men have qualified for the national meet.

In field events, freshman Amy Blucker will compete in the discus, and sophomore Rachel Carmen will compete in the long jump. On the track, junior Kortney Ellingboe, an All-American at the NAIA Indoor Nationals held in March, will compete in the 5,000-meter run, while Chantalle Falconer, a sophomore, will compete in the 10,000-meter run.

Rounding out the seven are members of the 1,600-meter relay, which is comprised of freshmen Kamaria Goedhart, Alexandra Ortiz, Natalie Puent and Carman.

Ten members of the men's track and field team are prepping for the championships, as well, including six sophomores.

Mitchell Dale will compete in the 5,000 while James Fisher will run the marathon. Ethan Gallagher will race in the 1,500 meter run while classmates Ty'rel Fields, Ross Johnson and Gunnar Kaiser will join freshman Sam Willis on the 1,600 relay team.

The remaining athletes include freshman Brian Michell (pole vault), junior Joe Reisinger (shot put and discus) and junior Marcus Reynolds, who will compete in the javelin.

