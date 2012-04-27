Semipro basketball: Soldiers hit the road

After playing their first six games at home at Hidden Cove Sportsplex, the Kankakee County Soldiers will start a tough three-game road trip tonight when they face undefeated Albany in New York.

The Legends (7-0) sit atop the Independent Basketball Association spring standings. The Soldiers (5-1) are in third place, behind the Chicago Redline, who are 7-1.

The Soldiers will likely need a big night from Ryan Edwards, who scored 57 points in the team's last game, a win over the Springfield Xpress.

The Soldiers and Legends also play Saturday and Sunday.