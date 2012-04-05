Harness racing: Maid Money wins first start of year

Given a heady drive by Grant Park's John Roberts, Maid Money made her first start of the year a triumph in Wednesday's feature race for filly- and mare-conditioned pacers.

Roberts hustled the 4-year-old filly away from the starting gate and grabbed perfect position behind the 3-2 front-stepping favorite Makin' A Statement, who cut all the fractions before giving way in deep stretch.

Maid Money rolled past to post a 1 minute, 55 second career- fastest win for owners James Reynolds, of Watseka, and Richard Reynolds, of Monticello. Poco Granny rallied for second, beaten by a half length by the winning mare, trained by Kris Reynolds, of Sheldon.