High school softball: Kankakee opens Southland Conference slate with big win

Kankakee rolled to an easy 13-2 Southland Conference win in five innings over Rich East in Park Forest on Tuesday.

The Kays (5-3, 1-0) got big contributions on offense. Kylie Johnson finished 4 for 4 with two doubles and a RBI. Sydney Mayo was 3 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs. Kourtnee Thompson (two RBIs) and Jenna King (RBI) also contributed.

Lanie Thompson allowed two runs on two hits and struck out seven.

"It was a big win, and it was nice to get ourselves established right away in conference," said Kankakee coach Deb Johnston.

Lockport 8,

Bradley-Bourbonnais 1

Caitlyn Fletcher (2-1) pitched 51/3 innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight base hits, taking the loss for host Bradley-Bourbonnais (4-7).

Holly Kropp saw time on the mound, pitching 22/3 innings. Kropp allowed two runs on six hits.

Alyssa Pusateri batted 2 for 3 with a RBI for the Boilermakers.

Bishop McNamara 6,

Reed-Custer 3 (6 innings)

Jaelen Hull struck out six and earned the win in three innings of relief in a contest shortened by the weather.

Kyleigh Payne was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Bishop McNamara (7-2).

Morgan Luckey hit a home run for Reed-Custer.

Dwight 12,

Grant Park 0 (6 inn.)

Erin Gaston struck out seven and scattered two hits across six innings to lead host Dwight to the nonconference victory.

Tori Grzincic and Kate Pfiefer both went 3 for 4 and combined to drive in five runs for the Trojans, and Gaston went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Rachel McGlockin, who took the loss for the Dragons (3-5), and Jessica Zematis had both of Grant Park's hits.

Milford 16, South Newton 11

Host Milford survived a late South Newton rally after taking a 13-4 lead to claim the nonconference victory.

Ashlen Portwood hit a home run and a double and drove in three runs for the Bearcats, and Kylie Scherf stole four bases and scored four runs.