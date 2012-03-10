Baseball: KCC ends trip on high note

Kankakee Community College ended its annual season-opening Florida road trip with a 5-2 win over Vincennes on Friday in Panama City, Fla. Rodney Bettcher (1-1) threw a solid seven innings for the win. He gave up just five hits and one earned run.

Casey Fletcher smacked a pair of doubles, and Kjeld Torkelson had two hits, including a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Ryan Sabalasky also added two hits and an RBI. Brede Parker doubled and Blake Baker had a hit and an RBI for KCC (2-7).

-- The Daily Journal staff reports