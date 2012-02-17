Harness racing: Magee steers home another longshot

Dean Magee, of Morris, brought home another surprise winner at Balmoral Park when he guided the 15-1 longshot Hot Rod Riley Mae to a narrow victory in Wednesday's sixth-race trot feature.

The 4-year-old Michigan-bred mare raced in the middle of the pack throughout most of the race before Magee swung her out for the stretch drive.

Hot Rod Riley Mae ($33.40) then closed in a hurry to get her head in front of Felipe Makaay at the finish, trotting the mile in a career-best time of 1 minute, 581/5 seconds.

Hot Rod Riley Mae's win keyed a .50 cent Pick 5 of 5-9-2-1-1 that paid $4,306.

-- Mike Paradise