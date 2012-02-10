Illinois notebook: Former Illini help Giants to Super win

Two players who starred for Illinois during their college careers, punter Steve Weatherford and offensive lineman David Diehl, played prominent roles in the New York Giants' in their 21-17 victory over the New England in Super Bowl XLVI.

Weatherford became the first punter in Super Bowl history to pin a team inside its own 10-yard line three times and the first punt led to a safety.

Making his first Super Bowl appearance, he punted four times for an average of 40.8 yards and also held for a pair of field goals by Lawrence Tynes.

Jered Hooker, the former overseer of the Illinois Department of Agriculture's horse racing program, can take great pride in Weatherford's accomplishments. Hooker is a kicking guru and helped develop Weatherford's punting technique during the summer months when he was at Illinois.

Diehl started at offensive left tackle for the Giants, helping them outrush and outgain the Patriots.

This is his second Super Bowl ring. He was a member of the 2008 Giants when they won the Super Bowl.

Women's basketball

It wasn't all doom and gloom for Illinois basketball teams in the Assembly Halls on Thursday night.

While the men were losing 84-71 at 23rd-ranked Indiana's Assembly Hall, the women were upsetting 10th-ranked Ohio State 66-65 in Champaign's Assembly Hall.

Alexis Burke's driving layup with 3.2 seconds remaining capped a 12-point comeback that enabled the Illini (9-16 overall and 3-9 in the Big Ten) to defeat a top 10 team since 2003 when they toppled 10th-ranked Minnesota.

The key to the upset of the Buckeyes (21-3 and 8-3) was defense and the defensive star was Adrienne GodBold, who had a career-high seven steals to go with a game-high 16 points.

In the preceding game, a 77-66 road loss to the Big Ten leader and 16th-ranked Purdue (19-5 and 9-2), the junior guard from Marshall hit five baskets from beyond the three-point arc in scoring a career-high 25 points.

Track and field

Competing in the long jump and the 60-meter dash, Ryan Lankford, the outstanding sophomore wide receiver on the football team, made an impressive college track debut in the Orange and Blue Open at the Armory.

Lankford finished fourth in the long jump (23-2) and was fourth in his 60-meter heat with a time of 7.12.

"He is a fantastic track athlete and was one of the national leaders in the long jump in high school and among the national leaders in the sprints," said Illinois coach Mike Turk. "He's got a great attitude. He's enthusiastic and coachable. He wants to help the team."

The Illini had five individual champions. Cody Wisslead won the 60-meter hurdles (07.99); Stanley Azie, the 60-meter dash (6.82); Zebo Zebe, the 600 meters (1:22.25); Joe McAsey, the mile (4:12.64); and Brett Ramirez, the weight throw (60-11,60).

That old cliché "the sky is the limit" seems to apply to Stephanie Richartz.

Highlighting the women's competition in the Orange and Blue Open, the Illinois sophomore set her fourth consecutive school record in the pole vault, soaring to 13-9.

Other individual winners in the last meet of the indoor season in the Armory were Asia Thomas in the 400-meter run (:56.70); Ryisha Boyd in the 600-meter (1:30.88); Stephanie Brown in the mile (5:13.98); Amber Stack in the 3,000-meter (9:56.43); Kawanna Brooks in the triple jump (38-3) and Marissa Golliday in the high jump (5-3).

Thomas also was a member of the victorious 4 x 400-meter relay team, collaborating with Jayala McArthur, Latoya Griffith and Chloe Schmidt.

Wrestling

The Illini closed out their home season in Huff Hall by overwhelming Wisconsin 38-3.

Jesse Delgado (125), B.J. Futrell (133) and Daryl Thomas (141) were winners on technical falls and Jordan Blanton (174) and Tony Dallago (184) took major decisions for Illinois, which improved to 4-2 overall and 6-2 in the Big Ten.

Tennis

The Illinois men bounced back from a 7-0 loss at Duke to win 4-1 at Tennessee. Dennis Nevolo, Roy Kalmanovich, Stephen Hoh, Bruno Abdelnour, Tim Kopinski and Ross Guignon gave the Illini a sweep in singles competition as they improved their season record to 5-1.

The women also own a 5-1 record after defeating SMU 6-1. Allison Falkin and Rachael White won their singles matches and then teamed to win in doubles. Melissa Kopinski also was a winner in both singles and doubles. In doubles play she collaborated with Marisia Lambropoulos, who bounced back from a singles loss.

Golf

The women opened their season in Boca Raton, Fla. and defeated Illinois State 6.5-5.5 in the Illini Challenge.

Nora Lucas paired with Michelle Mayer and Stephanie Sloan with Jacqueline Calamaro to win their four-ball matches and in individual competition Lucas and Sloan also were successful.

Sloan's performances earned her Big Ten Golfer of the Week honors.

Gymnastics

Redshirt senior Paul Ruggeri, freshman C.J. Maestas and volunteer assistant coach David Sender earned spots on the U.S. Senior National Team for their performances in the 2012 Winter Cup Challenge in Las Vegas.

Sender captured a silver medal in the vault and a bronze in the rings in making the National Team for the 11th time. Ruggeri won a bronze medal in the floor competition and was fourth in both the vault and high bar and Maestas won a silver medal in the rings.

For the second straight week and the ninth time in his career, Ruggeri was selected Big Ten Gymnast of the Week, this time sharing the honor with Michigan's Sam Mikulak.

The men's next home match is Saturday at home against Illinois-Chicago.

The women will be competing against three top 20 teams-No. 7 UCLA, No. 16 Boise State and No. 19 Missouri-in a quadrangle meet at Navy Pier in Chicago on Friday.

In their last meet the Illini were 195.700-195.575 winners over Ohio State in Huff Hall.

Kelsey Joannides and Amber See tied with Ohio State's Colleen Dean for first in the all-around (39.175). Joannides also won the bars (9.900) and See tied teammate Elizabeth McNabb for first in the beam (9.850).