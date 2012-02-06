College women's basketball - Olivet shatters century mark

Olivet Nazarene jumped out to a 38-point halftime lead against Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference opponent Roosevelt and held on for a 111-82 victory in Chicago.

Liz Bart hit all 5 of her shots from beyond the arc to score 15 points. Danielle Tolbert and Holly Schacht also scored 15 points apiece.

"We had a great first half and coasted from there," Olivet Nazarene coach Doug Porter said. "Everything's clicked since around Christmas time."

It was the 11th consecutive victory for the Tigers (21-3, 5-0). They have been outscoring their opponents by an average of 23.3 points per game during this winning streak.