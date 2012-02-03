High school wrestling: Boyer makes history at Reed-Custer

When she stepped onto the mat last November for a junior-varsity match against Urbana at Central High School, Reed-Custer's Alyssa Boyer made school history.

She became just the second girl wrestler to ever compete for the Comets.

But if you walked into a Reed-Custer practice, you wouldn't have seen the senior being treated differently than any other wrestler.

"It honestly hasn't been that different than usual," said coach Andy Gleixner after the Interstate Eight Conference Meet last Saturday. "I know she's been around these kids a long time. She's been around the sport a long time. When she's in the room, they don't look at her as a girl, they just look at her as another wrestler. And sometimes she takes charge, telling the younger guys when we're doing drills: 'This is what we're supposed to be doing.' So it's been really good that way, and it's been helpful. She's been doing well."

Gleixner found out recently that there was another girl who wrestled for the Comets in the '90s.

Boyer, who said she's been wrestling since she was 7 or 8 years old, wrestled at 138 pounds this year. She has one varsity win via forfeit, and picked up wins in her first two matches at Central. In those two junior-varsity matches, she had 1 pin.

Boyer took a pass on basketball to wrestle in her final year of high school. She said the school wouldn't let her do both, so she made a decision.

"I loved to wrestle, so I decided I was gonna wrestle my last year," she said.

She isn't the first Boyer to wrestle for the Comets. Her brother, Zach, came in fourth in Class 1A at 170 pounds last year. Alyssa said he's helped her out a lot. She also said she used to watch World Wrestling Entertainment with her dad, Greg, and that triggered interest.

Consider Boyer her own toughest critic. Asked to rate her performance this year, she was blunt.

"I think I could have done better if my head wasn't stuck up my rear end," she said.

She said she knew a lot more than she was showing, and she was worried her opponents would be a lot stronger than she was. But she also realized other things as she went on.

"I know these moves -- why aren't I actually doing them?" she said.

She'll have another chance to prolong her season today at practice. She won one wrestle-off with a teammate, and she has to win another to compete Saturday at the Class 1A Prairie Central Regional in Fairbury. If she wrestles, she hopes to finish third or fourth Saturday. That would qualify her for individual sectional competition the following weekend at Coal City.

Boyer said her teammates "just made me a part of the team."

She said she works out with everybody on the team but singled out senior Brandon McDaniel, sophomore Shayne Peterson and freshman Kyle Byerley.

Boyer also said she's received compliments around school from teachers and classmates for her decision to take to the mat.

"A lot of people think it's cool," she said. "They like the fact I actually stepped up and did what I wanted to do instead of what everybody else wanted me to do."

And even if Boyer doesn't wrestle Saturday, her wrestling career isn't over. She said Wednesday she just had received information about state and national competition for the United States Girls Wrestling Association.

Quick shots

Bishop McNamara's Channing Dolliger (220 pounds), and Wilmington's Stephen Kettner (113) and Al Peterson (195) are ranked first in their weights in Class 1A by The Illinois Best Weekly this week.

Wilmington remains the top-ranked team in Class 1A. ... Bishop McNamara, Wilmington, Central, Herscher, Dwight, Reed-Custer and Coal City will travel to the Class 1A Prairie Central Regional on Saturday. They will compete there with Seneca and the host Hawks.

Manteno and Peotone will be the favorites at the Class 1A Manteno Regional. Grant Park/Beecher will also compete in Manteno. The trio of local schools will be joined by seven Chicago teams and Illiana Christian. Bradley-Bourbonnais will be at the Class 3A Joliet Central Regional.