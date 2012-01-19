High school boys basketball: Herscher seeks to make history in I-8 tournament

A top seed has never won the Interstate Eight Conference Tournament.

That's a fact that hasn't escaped the coach of this year's top-seeded club: Herscher's Todd Schwarzkopf.

"We talk about that often," Schwarzkopf said. "We've really been stressing that we simply can't overlook anyone. Anybody can get you on a given night."

The 17-0 Tigers are the odds-on favorites to win the tournament which begins at numerous sites Friday. The rest of the event will be played at Wilmington.

Herscher has rolled to its first seven conference victories, winning those contests by an average of 20 points per game. No conference foe has come within 10 points of the Tigers. Second-seeded Seneca was closest, coming within 11 in late December.

The Tigers have handily defeated the second-through-sixth seeds already this season.

Should the Tigers buck the trend of the top-seed failure and win the title at the tournament, the biggest challenge Herscher may face will come Feb. 11 at the Riverton Shootout. Herscher will play Pleasant Plains (15-5) there.

Pleasant Plains is a typically solid team from the Springfield area. It made numerous state tournament appearances in the early 2000s.

It might serve as the only test for the Tigers heading into the postseason unless an Interstate Eight team suddenly rises to the challenge.

Blue Devils busting out

Peotone coach Scott Maupin would prefer his team's recent surge stayed under the radar, but the Blue Devils are playing much, much better since the Kankakee Holiday Tournament.

"That Kankakee game was really a wake-up call," Maupin said. "I thought we played extremely hard, but they really put it to us."

Peotone is the area's second least productive offensive team, averaging just 40 points per game. But the Blue Devils have really hung their hats on the defensive end, currently ranking third in the area, just a tenth of a point behind conference stalwart Herscher.

"We're still not scoring convincingly," Maupin said. "But all yearlong, our defense has been sound. And now were finally starting to transition some of those defensive stops into scoring."

Since capping the team's stint at the KHT with a win over Newport Harbor (Calif.), Peotone has won three of four in the new year, narrowly missing a clean sweep with a two-point loss to Seneca.

Maupin is approaching the upcoming I-8 Tournament as a clean-slate opportunity.

"It's unrealistic for us to talk about winning the conference. It's Herscher and everyone else. I'm not sure anyone will get them," Maupin said. "This is a chance for some of the teams to maybe put something together. That's the beauty of a conference tournament."

St. Anne's struggles

The compliments and kudos are nice, but St. Anne coach Rick Schoon would like a few more wins and a few less comments about how well his team played in a loss.

"We're past the point where we can talk about how close we came to beating a top team," Schoon said. "In the end, a loss is still a loss."

St. Anne's narrow loss to Herscher last Saturday had everyone on the Herscher sideline raving about how well the Cardinals played.

"They have to be the best 6-10 team in the state," Herscher coach Todd Schwarzkopf said. "If they can play like they did against us against the teams that they play in Class 1A, they are going to be a very, very difficult team to beat."

The Cardinals are positioning themselves to get a decent postseason seed despite their losing record. St. Anne will also get a chance to grapple with the expected top seed at the Cissna Park Regional when they play the Timberwolves on Feb. 7.