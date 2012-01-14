Independent Basketball Association: Soldiers 1 game from title

The Kankakee County Soldiers are coming home on the verge of a championship.

Paced by Ryan Edwards' 33 points, the Soldiers beat the Gary Splash 104-90 on the road Friday in the first game of best-of-three championship series of the Independent Basketball Association's winter season.

The Soldiers will go for the title at 7 p.m. Saturday Hidden Cove Sportsplex.

A victory will give the team its second-straight winter league title. Edwards hit a 40-foot shot at the buzzer to beat Gary for the International Basketball League championship last season. The teams switched to the IBA this season.

Anthony Kyle added 17 points for the Soldiers. If Gary wins Saturday, the teams play a winner-take-all game at 5 p.m. Sunday at Hidden Cove Sportsplex.

-- Kyle Garmes

Correction

In a story in the Thursday edition, an incorrect team was listed as the Soldiers opponent in the finals. The Daily Journal regrets the error.