Glance outdoors: Jan. 13, 2012

<strong>STARVED ROCK</strong>

<strong>Warm weather delays eagles</strong>

Unusually warm weather has delayed the arrival of migrating eagles that are attracted to the Starved Rock State Park area by open water for winter fishing on the Illinois River.

As of Thursday, only several resident eagles were on hand, said Bob Petraney, park ranger for the Army Corps of Engineers Illinois Waterway Visitor Center located at the Starved Rock lock and dam, at Utica.

Eagles migrate to the open-water area from across the upper Midwest and Canada after their northern fishing areas freeze over, he said. "Migration hasn't even started yet."

January and February are peak winter eagle months, he said. Last year, he counted 115.

At Alton, Scott Isringhausen, a guide at Pere Marquette State Park, said the absence of winter eagles has been frustrating for bird-watchers and tourism-dependent local businesses.

Only about 20 to 30 eagles are at the park now, but Isringhausen said he's optimistic that as weather cools, more will arrive and stay until early March.

<strong>Eagle weekend still on</strong>

Eagle Watch Weekend at Utica on the Illinois River will still be held Jan. 28-29, despite the late arrival of wintering eagles, said Bob Petraney, park ranger at the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center.

Eagle viewing and birds of prey shows are planned at the Starved Rock Lodge from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Eagle Watch utilizes the waterway visitor center, on Dee Bennett Road along the north side of the river. It is a popular spot to view eagles as they swoop down for fish or roost in the trees on Leopold and Plum islands. The center has expansive windows for viewing from inside and an outdoor balcony with outstanding viewing.

During "Bald Eagle Watch Weekend," members of the Starved Rock Audubon Society provide powerful spotting scopes for dramatic, close-up views.

<strong>Park breaks attendance record</strong>

Celebrating its 100th year, Starved Rock State Park set a new attendance record of nearly 2.2 million in 2011.

December attendance helped set the record, hitting 100,000 for the first time ever.

Park Superintendent Tom Levy said he wasn't surprised by the new record, citing the park's beauty, closeness to Chicago and a tendency for people to stay closer to home for vacations and outings.

Attendance was pegged at 2,181,083 for 2011, up nearly 60,000 from the previous record set in 2004.

Last January's eagle watching attraction helped bring 154,000 visitors to Starved Rock State Park, breaking the month's previous record by nearly 40 percent.

<strong>MONEE</strong>

<strong>Musher Mania; Snow or no</strong>

The annual "Musher Mania" sled dog event will be held noon-4 p.m. Saturday at Monee Reservoir -- with or without snow.

Dog teams from the Siberian Huskie Club of Greater Chicago will pull sleds on wheels if there is no snow.

Club members will give presentations on training sled dogs, the famed Iditarod race, mushing skills and more.

Monee Reservoir is two miles south of Monee. Take Pauling Road west from Illinois Route 50 to Ridgeland Avenue, then south to the reservoir.

For more information, phone 708-534-8499 or visit the website ReconnectWithNature.org.

<strong>KANKAKEE</strong>

<strong>Campground host wanted</strong>

The Kankakee Valley Park District is seeking a volunteer campground host to assist campers this year at the KVPD's new campgrounds -- the former Kankakee Valley Wanderers campground in River Road Park.

The host will receive a free campsite and utilities for a minimum 32 hours work per week. The position requires work on weekends and holidays.

The volunteer could work for a minimum of a month or for the seven-month season, April-October.

Letters of interest may be sent to KVPD Executive Director Roy Collins, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee, IL 60901 or email rcollins@kvpd.com. People should not place phone calls to express interest.

<strong>N MIDEWIN</strong>

<strong>Bison speaker coming up</strong>

A presentation on reintroduction of buffalo will be featured as the 2012 Lecture Series begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie headquarters, two miles north of Wilmington on Illinois Route 53.

The speaker will be Bill Kleinman, project director at Nachusa Grasslands, ear Franklin Grove, Ill.

He will discuss research being done about bringing bison to their 3,500 acre restored prairie. The Midewin staff is now considering the establishment of an experimental herd of 75 bison on 1,000 acres.

Advance registration is preferred by phone at 815-423-6370 or a email at HMidewin_RSVP@fs.fed.us.

Other lectures will include "A Trek Across the Chicago Wilderness" on Feb. 2; "Using Fire in Restoration" on Feb. 16 and "An Evening with Aldo Leopold" on March 1.

<strong>SNOWMOBILING</strong>

<strong>Youth safety course required</strong>

It may seem premature given recent weather conditions, but International Snowmobile Safety Week begins Sunday.

With safety in mind, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources sent out reminders this week that state law requires youths ages 12 to 16 to complete a snowmobile safety class and possess a state certificate of competency in order to operate a snowmobile alone.

DNR is offering two new online snowmobile safety courses to make the public familiar with safe sledding practices or to refresh themselves on staying safe. Individuals will be able to earn legal safety certification through visiting either www.snowmobilecourse.com or www.snowmobile-ed.com. Each charges a fee of $29.50.

<strong>47 accidents in Illinois</strong>

In Illinois last winter, 47 snowmobile accidents were reported, with one fatality.

The previous winter (2009-10) produced 37 accidents and one fatality.

The winter of 2008-09, brought three deaths from 39 accidents; and 2007-08 was much worse, with seven fatalities from 66 accidents.

"In most instances, being alert, knowing the trail, and traveling at a reasonable rate of speed for trail conditions can prevent most accidents," DNR noted in a release. "In North America, more than 50 percent of snowmobile fatalities involve intoxicated operators."

<strong>4 inches of snow required on trails</strong>

A minimum of 4 inches of snow cover must be present for snowmobile use on state-managed property. DNR urges snowmobilers to call ahead to check on snow conditions and trail closings. Ignoring closings can result in a minimum $75 fine and possible arrest.

For a list of site closings, visit the website dnr.state.il.us/lands/landmgt/parks.

<strong>PERRY FARM</strong>

<strong>Ski rental at Perry Farm</strong>

When winter puts at least 4 inches of snow on the ground, cross country skis will be offered for daily rental of $15 at the Perry Farm House. Payment can be made by cash or credit card only. The farm house is located on Bourbonnais Township Park District along Kennedy Drive in Bradley.

Rental times are 10 a.m.-4:30 weekdays and 10-2 Saturdays, with skis due back by noon the following Tuesday.

<strong>HUNTING, FISHING</strong>

<strong>License sales start Monday</strong>

Beginning Monday, Illinois fishing, hunting and sportsman's combination licenses for 2012 will be available online from the Department of Natural Resources at www.dnr.illinois.gov, by phone at 888-673-7648 or from DNR direct license and permit vendors.

Licenses will be valid through March 31, 2013 unless otherwise noted.

<strong>CAMPING</strong>

<strong>Make reservations online</strong>

Campsite and shelter reservations for many state sites can be made online through the ReserveAmerica website at www.reserveamerica.com using a Visa or MasterCard. For more information, check the Illinois DNR website at http://dnr.state.il.us/lands/landmgt/programs/camping/camprsvp.htm