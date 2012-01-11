High school boys swimming: Bradley-Bourbonnais easily outswims Lincoln-Way West

Bradley-Bourbonnais routed Lincoln-Way West 139-32 in its first home meet of the year Tuesday.

Etienne Swanepoel finished first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.91 seconds and the 100-yard butterfly in 58.35.

Teammate Robert Put finshed first in the 100 free (54.49) and the 100 backstroke (1 minutes, 7.43 seconds).

The Boilermakers took the 200 medley relay (Anthony Nemeth, Montana Caise, Sagar Batish, Nick Dalzell, 1:56:16), the 200 free relay (Caise, Put, Swanepoel, Dalzell, 1:49:81) and the 400 free relay (Swanepoel, Put, Batish, Riley Morris, 3:50:47).

"It was our second win of the year, and the hard work is starting to pay off, hopefully it can continue," said coach Scot Boudreau.

Morris 104, Kankakee 79

Kankakee delivered a solid performance despite losing to Morris, showing multiple top-three finishes.

Ethan McGrath and Jake Anderson each took double first-place finishes. McGrath won first in the 200- meter freestyle (2 minutes, 25.61 seconds) and the 400 freestyle (5:13.99).

Anderson won the 100 backstroke (1:02.82) and the 100 butterfly (1:03.48).

First place in the 200 I-M went to Kyle Love's 2:41.58 finish, and the same honors in the 100 breast stroke went to Andrew Doyle's 1:20.05.

Kankakee's 200 freestyle relay team (Anderson, Doyle, Love, Trey Johnson) also won their event in 1:51.75.