High school girls basketball: Watseka rolls past Milford

When teams face Watseka, they know they have to keep sophomore guard Devin Curry in check.

That's always easier said than done.

Curry scored 20 points, including 11 in the second half, as visiting Watseka rolled past Milford 55-42 Saturday.

Curry had plenty of help offensively. Mariah Carroll added 15 points, including eight in the opening quarter when the Warriors pulled out to a 15-7 lead. Trisha Martin also contributed eight points for Watseka (13-5).

Milford (8-9) was led by Kinsey Knauth and Dina Woodworth, who each tallied 12 points. Ashlen Portwood contributed nine points.

St. Bede 40, Bishop McNamara 38

St. Bede (7-1) didn't take its first lead of the game until there were two minutes left and the Fightin' Irish couldn't respond.

Khadaizha Sanders scored 15 points, had five steals and four assists before fouling out. Emily Olszewski added 10 points and four assists and Kyisha Hunt grabbed eight rebounds to lead McNamara (9-7).

Fouls were an issue in the game. McNamara was whistled for 15 fouls while host St. Bede had just five fouls. That led to a 10-point advantage at the free-throw line for the host Bruins.

Iroquois West 35, GCMS 30

The Raiders (12-7) came off the bus shooting, taking a 12-2 lead after the first quarter and holding on for the road victory.

Jen Cox scored 10 points to lead Iroquois West while Morgan Small and Haley Pence added seven and six points, respectively.

Grant Park 46, Wilmington 41

Grant Park (3-8) opened the game with a 12-2 first-quarter lead, fueled by a 6-for-8 effort at the free-throw line.

Wilmington (2-15) responded, cutting the Dragons' lead to just 16-15 at halftime, but Grant Park had strong scoring efforts from Corryn Poby, Stacy Lorenz and Jessica Frahm to gain the road win.

Poby led the way with 14 points. Lorenz and Frahm each tallied 10 for the Dragons.

Tiffany Nugent led Wilmington with 14 points. The Wildcats were hurt by a 5-for-18 effort at the free-throw line.

Cissna Park 37, Judah Christian 32

Lexi Knake scored 14 points to lead Cissna Park (5-8) to a home win over their guests from Champaign.

Kaitlyn Redeker and Madison Overbey added six points apiece for the Timberwolves.

Gardner-South Wilmington 42, Dwight 36

The host Trojans held leads of 13 points at halftime and nine points in the fourth quarter, only to see their shooting turn cold.

Gardner (7-11) was led by Chelsea Schultz, who scored 15 points and hauled down seven rebounds. Alli Perkins and Haley Residori added nine points each.

Dwight (5-12) was led by Jamie Stanton with 12 points and four rebounds. Kate Pfeifer added 10 points, four rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

Peotone 42, Central 21

No one scored a lot of points for Peotone but 11 players scored for the Blue Devils in the road win.

Kayla Paeth and Shelby Maupin led Peotone (18-2) with six points apiece. Brittany Campione grabbed eight rebounds.

Casey Bronson led Central (6-12) with 11 points.