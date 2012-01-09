College men's basketball: Fan-favorite Bertrand leads Illini to win over Nebraska

Joseph Bertrand is quickly becoming an Illinois fan favorite. And with his most recent performance, it's easy to see why.

In a game in which the Illini struggled heavily on offense, Bertrand made his first eight field goals and finished the game with a career-high 25 points on 11-of-12 shooting as Illinois edged Nebraska 59-54 Saturday.

"I couldn't be more happy for our guys. ... We found a way to win," head coach Bruce Weber said. "I thought it might be 20-18. We actually scored more than that, so that was a positive thing."

Bertrand was one of the few bright spots in a dismal Illinois offense that committed 14 turnovers and made just 10 of 19 free-throw attempts. Luckily for the Illini (14-3, 3-1), though, Nebraska was even more careless with the ball in committing 20 turnovers of its own which the Illini were able to turn into 17 points.

"He's always been the player I knew he was, it just took him a little time to fill out and get some more confidence," guard Brandon Paul said of Bertrand. "He's playing well for us, and when you've got a few go-to guys it's going to be tough on our opponents."

Nebraska (8-7, 0-4) limited center Meyers Leonard, who averaged more than 13 points and eight rebounds per game, to just seven points and four rebounds primarily by trapping him in the post. The Illini still found a way to score 34 points in the paint, but Weber said Leonard must learn to deal with that kind of pressure if he wants to continue to succeed.

"I think with Meyers, he's done a better job with the post-trap but he's gotta realize it's just a part of life," Weber said. "He should be proud of it that they're doing it. Now he's gotta get better at finding other ways to score."

The Illini were without primary point guard Sam Maniscalco, who was forced to watch from the sidelines. His absence was compounded by a sprained wrist that severely limited D.J. Richardson and foul trouble that forced Leonard to the bench for much of the game.

"You win a game without your starting point guard, without your starting two guard, with Meyers floating around someplace in Assembly Hall, and you still find a way to win," Weber said. "It's just a good win for our guys. I was happy we found a way to grind it out."