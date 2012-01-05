High school: Kankakee announces Hall of Fame inductees

Kankakee announced the 2012 inductees for its Athletic Hall of Fame.

Three former Kays players will join the select group this year: Derrick Brooks (class of 1989), Jamie Gathing (1999), and Marcello Robinson (2000). Two former coaches will also gain enshrinement: John Leveridge and Joe Ostrowski.

A dinner Feb. 16 will honor the new Athletic Hall of Fame class. Tickets are $15 per person and are available at the school athletic office. Reservations are required. For more information, call 815-802-5525.