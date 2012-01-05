Shaw Local

High school: Kankakee announces Hall of Fame inductees

The Daily Journal staff reports

Kankakee announced the 2012 inductees for its Athletic Hall of Fame.

Three former Kays players will join the select group this year: Derrick Brooks (class of 1989), Jamie Gathing (1999), and Marcello Robinson (2000). Two former coaches will also gain enshrinement: John Leveridge and Joe Ostrowski.

A dinner Feb. 16 will honor the new Athletic Hall of Fame class. Tickets are $15 per person and are available at the school athletic office. Reservations are required. For more information, call 815-802-5525.

 

 