High school girls basketball: Watseka holds off St. Anne

Despite a furious third-quarter rally by its guests, host Watseka kept St. Anne at bay 43-41 Monday. Watseka led 26-14 at halftime but St. Anne went on a 15-5 run in the third period to close the gap. Watseka (12-5) held off St. Anne (12-2) in the final quarter to start 2012 with a win. Devin Curry led Watseka with 18 points and Trisha Martin tallied 12 points. Tiesha Johnson led St. Anne with 14 points. Sarah Mowrey added 11 points.

Momence 50, Manteno 22

Balance was the order of the day for the victorious Redskins (13-4), who had just Carlee Nicolas reach double figures. Nicolas tallied 11 points to lead Momence, which had nine players break into the scoring column. Monica Gear had a good all-around game with nine rebounds, seven points and four steals. Morgan Murray led Manteno (3-12) with six points.

Iroquois West 62, Grant Park 27

Iroquois West (11-7) was led by Morgan Small, who scored 20 points, including a perfect 7-for-7 effort at the free-throw line. Courney Conrad scored 12 points for the Raiders. Taylor Cultra added 11 points. Corryn Poby had 12 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for Grant Park (2-8). Jessica Frahm added 10 points for the Dragons.

Wilmington 44, Donovan 25

Lauren Homerding poured in 15 points and swiped seven steals to lead Wilmington to a road win. Jackie Goulding added 10 points and hauled down seven rebounds for the Wildcats (2-13). Donovan (0-13) got good efforts from Megan Anderson (10 points) and Kaylee Salm (nine points).

