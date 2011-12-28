Harness racing: Trotters take the spotlight

Harness racing swings back into action after the Christmas holiday break with a 10-race card for trotters tonight at Balmoral Park. The features are the $10,400 Classic Photo Trot Series Final and a $10,000 high-level conditioned trot.

Without repeat victors in the first two legs of the series, six different winners will face off in the sixth-race showdown. Opening-round victors Degeneration X (10-1), Sherwood Secret (6-1) and JL Crossing Sea's (6-1) will meet second-round winners The Hilo Kid (5-1), South Bay (3-1) and Chewsue Go N Spi (4-1).

They'll be challenged by Hong Kong Kwyne (15-1), Hot Rod Riley Mae (8-1), Felipe Makaay (8-1) and M A Sarah (20-1).

In the co-feature, classy Rompaway Beau (Dave Magee) will make his first Balmoral Park appearance in almost one year. The 5-year-old landed the outside 10 slot in the ninth-race co-feature. He was an easy winner in a similar race last January in Crete.

This year Rompaway Beau has also won an open trot in Pennsylvania, a pair of invitational events in Michigan, one invite in Indiana, and the $31,000 Scarlet and Gray at Northfield Park (Ohio).

He has 33-lifetime wins, which is 10 more than any other trotter he faces tonight, and $281,123 in career earnings.

~ Mike Paradise