Harness racing: Series' 2nd round set

It's round two of the Classic Photo Series for trotters tonight at Balmoral Park. Thirty horses are entered in a trio of 10-horse divisions.

The most intriguing is the third division. Each of the three of the first-leg winners -- J L Crossing (9-2, Mike Oosting), Sherwood Secret (3-1, Eric Carlson) and Degeneration X (10-1, Sam Widger) -- landed in the same fifth-race split.

The Nelson Willis-trained sophomore trotter Felipe Makaay is the 5-2 favorite in the first race division and could see a strong challenge from the former pacer-turned-trotter The Hilo Kid (8-1, Brian Carpenter), who dropped a photo at 28-1 odds in his first leg.

The 3-year-old filly South Bay (5-2), who was a neck short last week of back-to-back wins for the Erv Miller stable, is the 5-2 first-flash choice in the second race division.

The leading point earners in the first two legs will be invited back for the $9,500 (est.) series final December 28.

~ Mike Paradise