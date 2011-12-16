Outdoor glance

WINTER SHOW

GOTCHA! Outdoors

coming up

Re-christened "GOTCHA! Outdoors," Rod Goodall and company at Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene, are expanding their Adventure Sports Show to two days in January and featuring outdoor celebrities Hank Parker and Jimmy Sites.

"Hank Parker's Outdoor Magazine" is completing its 25th anniversary on television. "Spiritual Outdoor Adventures with Jimmy Sites" is in its 10th TV season.

The show also will feature more than 90 exhibitors, seminars, kids activities and more. It "will showcase everything we have to offer here in Kankakee County and are starting to draw people from outside the area," Goodall said Wednesday.

"It's going to be an excellent event for the family, not just the outdoorsman," he said. "It's something exciting to do in January."

Attendance has grown every year, with season three attracting about 1,500 in one day last year, he said.

Hours will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 7; and 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. First Church is at 1000 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee.

Tickets will be $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for ages 7-16, free for kids 6 and younger. For more information call the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau at 815-935-7390.

DEER

Culling referendum OK'd

Homer Glen residents will get to vote in March on whether they support continued deer culling by the Forest Preserve District of Will County at Messenger Woods and Messenger Marsh forest preserves.

The village board approved the referendum Tuesday after 35 to 40 people requested it two weeks ago.

The forest district board, comprised of the 27 Will County Board members, agreed Thursday to spend up to $2,000 for a second aerial survey to check deer population in the area. A helicopter survey was done last January.

This is the second year of planned reduction of deer in key forest preserves where overpopulation is believed to endanger native and, in some cases, rare habitat.

Kathleen Konicki, of Homer Glen, is a member of the county board and the preserves commission. She is the only one of the 27 commissioners to vote against culling.