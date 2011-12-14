Harness racing: New winter series big hit with horsemen

While it's still to be determined to see if the new Balmoral Park winter series for trotters is a hit with the wagering public, there's no doubt it was well received by the horsemen.

Wednesday's opening round of the Classic Photo Series, for nonwinners of two races or $4,000 lifetime as of Nov. 15, drew an abundant 29 horses into the entry box.

The flurry of entries necessitated a trio of first legs on the midweek card. They'll go as races one, two and five on the 10-race program.

Unlike the ongoing Incredible Finale Series for pacers, the Classic Photo is not limited to Illinois-bred horses. Six of the first-round combatants have shipped in from Michigan for the first-round races.

~ Mike Paradise