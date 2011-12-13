High school girls basketball: IW to face Kankakee for title

Iroquois West remained a perfect 3-0 in the championship bracket at its own Holiday Hoops Tournament after a 49-32 win over Milford on Monday in Gilman.

Kankakee followed suit and also moved to 3-0 in the championship bracket of the tournament with a convincing 59-38 win over Gardner-South Wilmington on Monday.

Those games set up the title tilt between the host Raiders and the Kays at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

In Iroquois West's win over Milford, freshman Taylor Cultra led the way with with 12 points and five rebounds. Morgan Small added 10 points, and Haley Pence dropped in nine points.

Milford's Ashlen Portwood led all scorers with 17 points.

Kankakee (9-5) was tied at 22 at halftime but shot out of the gate in the second half with a 22-13 advantage in the third period.

Stephenee Yancy recorded a triple-double for the Kays with 20 points, 18 rebounds and 10 blocked shots. Jhane King added 14 points, and Martha Burse tallied 10 points and five assists.

In tournament consolation bracket action in Onarga, Herscher defeated Manteno 56-36.

After finishing the first half with a comfortable 26-16 point lead, Herscher remained largely unchallenged for the remainder of the game.

Emily McKenna led the Tigers with 17 points. She was followed by Dania Pristach, who posted 12 points.

The tournament wraps up Wednesday. In the championship bracket in Gilman, Milford plays Gardner-South Wilmington at 5:30 before the title game. In the consolation bracket in Onarga, Hoopeston meets Manteno at 5:30, and Herscher plays Central at 7.

Peotone 49, Dwight 38

Peotone pushed its record to 11-1 by beating Dwight at home in an Interstate Eight showdown.

Kayce Nagel scored all 11 of the Blue Devils first-quarter points. She ended the night with 22.

The Trojans (2-7) were led by Lisa Bruner, who scored 10 points.

Rich South 66, Momence 43

Momence saw its record fall to 8-3.

Chelsea Simpson led the Redskins with 10 points. Teammate Carlee Nicolas' eight points included a 4-for-4 effort at the free-throw line.

Westmont 42, Reed-Custer 37

Despite outscoring Westmont 31-22 in the final three quarters, Reed-Custer (1-8, 0-5 Interstate Eight) could not recover from a 20-6 deficit after the first quarter.

Caitlyn Welch scored 12 points, snared six rebounds and made two steals. Her sister Ashley scored seven points with hauled down 10 rebounds and made three steals.

Seneca 37, Coal City 30

The Coalers loss in conference play dropped their record to 4-5 overall and 2-2 in the Interstate Eight Conference.

Emily Halliday was Coal City's top scorer, tallying 15 points. Britta Spelde followed with seven points.