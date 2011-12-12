High school wrestling: Manteno sweeps quadrangular

MANTENO -- Amidst the pain and shock, there was room for Manteno to smile Saturday.

In their first home meet of the season, and the first since coach Cory Blanchette died after being struck by a car while jogging early last month, the Panthers welcomed Rich East, Central and Bismarck-Henning.

And with a stirring win over Bismarck-Henning to close the day -- sparked by a member of Blanchette's family -- Manteno finished the day 3-0.

The Panthers beat Rich East 39-25, rolled past Central 54-13, then fought past Bismarck-Henning 40-24.

"It's really nice. The first match was a little rocky; we still won, but still not by the measure we wanted to," said Manteno 132-pounder Schuyler Lindsay, who had two pins before sitting out the Bismarck-Henning match. "We definitely came back and made our mark in the other two matches. Bismarck was a little tough, but we made it through.

"Coach Blanchette was still in the corner."

On the mat, Blanchette's nephew Tyler made his own mark. After losing at 126 pounds in the first two matches, he moved up to 132 pounds and took Lindsay's spot against Bismarck-Henning.

He didn't disappoint. With Manteno down 9-0 early, Blanchette swung the momentum toward the Panthers with a riveting win. Tied at eight with 12 seconds left, he rolled out from underneath his opponent on a restart to earn a point for an escape. The crowd roared after he eked out the 9-8 win.

"Oh, yeah, it was a really good moment for him," Lindsay said. "I'm sure he made his uncle real proud with that one."

Bismarck-Henning expanded its lead to 15-3, but a major-decision win by Dakota Schipman (145 pounds), then back-to-back pins by Mark Deery (160) and Zach Dietsch (170), the latter of which came in 56 seconds, gave Manteno a 19-18 lead. A pin by freshman Jordan Wasiel at 182 pounds, and a 5-4 overtime win by Drew Crawford at 195 pounds helped push the margin to 28-18, and the Panthers were on their way after the tough start.

"We're getting ourselves out of position," said Manteno coach Bryan Curran, who was without 2011 Class 1A state qualifiers Christian Franc (shoulder injury) and Anthony Franc (taking the ACT test). "Bismarck did a great job; they were staying in position, capitalizing on our mistakes.

"But our guys are fighting through, and especially coming through when we need it, getting the six (points for a pin), the bonus points."

Central coach Travis Williams, whose team beat Bismarck-Henning 42-35 and Rich East 42-27, showed respect for a Manteno team that had a large roster, despite not having the Franc brothers.

"You can see that they got all the weights filled; they've got a lot of guys on the team, which makes for good practice partners, you've got guys at similar weights," said Williams, whose team was without Doug Easter (ACT) and Ross LeClair (concussion). "They're definitely doing some good things under tough circumstances. You can tell that they've got that little extra in the tank still, as far as that passion that they have. And that's where I think our guys came out and didn't quite have that same level of intensity that they were bringing to the mat."

Collin Moyer and Nate Coggins were reliable as usual for the Comets. Both won all three of their matches, including a 2-0 win for Coggins at 170 pounds over Manteno's Dietsch, and Moyer's pin over Manteno's Austin Crowley in the third period of a 220-pound meeting.

"I think I did pretty good," Moyer said of his day. "I was tired at the end, but I worked as hard as I could; practice hard and get it done."

Moyer couldn't quite explain his fall over Crowley.

"I don't even really know what it's called," Moyer said with a smile. "I just spun through and locked his head into a half nelson."