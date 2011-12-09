High school wrestling notebook: Boilermakers believe they can achieve

After a grueling end to practice Tuesday, one that involved laps around the mat, sit-ups and pushups, Bradley-Bourbonnais wrestlers headed over to the corner of their practice area, tucked up in the balcony of the school's East Gym.

Junior varsity wrestlers headed up from the main gym floor to join them. In that corner is a large sign -- the program's "creed." Each tired wrestler, with an arm raised, recited the lengthy creed together. It speaks to respect, devotion and commitment to the program and to wrestling in general.

"We say it every day," said 120-pounder Bailey Schultz, a team captain. "You got to respect it and follow it. (It has) a lot of things like being disciplined and focused and not worrying about anything but the next match, and keep going."

The creed, which contains nine bullet points, explains that the wrestler will be "brave, aggressive and motivated to be excellent;" will never quit; won't use profanities or whine; and will "compete for victory today," and not focus on the past or future.

"The creed is very important," said Colten Jensen, also a captain who wrestles at 160 pounds. "It helps us out during the match -- during overtime, you could say. It says, 'Never give up, never quit'; you just gotta keep going."

That mantra has helped the Boilermakers get off to an 8-1 start. The early season also included a fifth-place finish in the 12-team Charger Invitational at Stagg last weekend.

The strong start suggests that the Boilermakers should compete for the Red Division title in the SouthWest Suburban Conference this year. That's one of coach Bryan Smith's goals.

But there are hopes individually as well. Schultz said he hopes to make it to the individual state finals, which is no easy task in Class 3A. Junior Jacob Igartua, a 126-pounder who sped around the mats during the final drills that concluded practice, has similar goals. He finished third in a freshman/sophomore national tournament during the offseason and is one of the better lightweights in the area.

"Win regional, sectional and hopefully win state," he said of his goals for the season.

Wilmington gets a Lyons share

Wilmington already had its cupboard stocked with wrestlers that made it a threat to send more than a half-dozen wrestlers to the Class 1A state tournament and win a team state title.

When the school year started, that talent pool got even more impressive.

Trent Lyons, a senior who won the Class 1A 103-pound state title as a sophomore and was the runner-up at 112 pounds last year, transferred to Wilmington from Reed-Custer.

Reed-Custer coach Andy Gleixner said Lyons and his family moved in with their grandparents.

Wilmington coach Rob Murphy said earlier this month that the family moved in with Lyons' ailing grandfather.

Last year, former Reed-Custer star Spencer Butler transferred to Wilmington.

Murphy said no recruiting had gone on with Lyons.

"I've never recruited another wrestler to come to Wilmington," said the veteran head coach, who said at least 10 wrestlers have left his program to go to a private school or another school in his 23 years of coaching. "Andy, he's a great coach. I'd love to have him coach with me. He's a friend of mine. I'd never do that to Coach Gleixner."

Before the season started, Murphy said Lyons would likely wrestle a spot or two above where he had been. Last season, he lost in a tough 2-1 state title match to Newman Central's Jake Snow.