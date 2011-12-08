High school wrestling: Wilmington overcomes nerves to win twice in opener

WILMINGTON -- Before Wilmington took to the mats for the first time in the 2011-12 season Wednesday, coach Rob Murphy was worried the Wildcats had opening-night jitters.

But when the evening was over, Wilmington looked more like an opening-night juggernaut.

Junior 285-pounder Derrick Romano started the season in impressive fashion with a pin of Morris' John Guistut in 1 minute, 50 seconds.

The Wildcats built on the impressive opening match with a pair of home victories against Morris and Crete-Monee.

"Before we got started against Morris, I could sense that some of our guys were a little jittery, and I was worried nerves might get the best of some of these younger guys," Murphy said. "But we ended up coming out strong, showed some good offense, some good defense, and we came away in good shape."

After Romano's opening pin, freshman Colin Weiss picked up a close 6-4 decision to open a 9-0 Wilmington lead. The Wildcats (2-0) went on to win five of their next six matches, including a pin by Trent Lyons, that all but secured Wilmington's 43-18 win over the Redskins. Jayson Conlin also had an impressive showing in his first action of the season, collecting a pin at 170 pounds in just 31 seconds.

"I just tried to have good offense tonight, and I was able to take advantage of some things I saw early on," said Conlin, who also scored a pin in 1:04 in his second bout against Crete-Monee. "It's good for us to come out and establish some success early, and all of these guys played a part tonight."

The Wildcats got Conlin's pin of Keynan Harden, and five more falls in an impressive 45-18 win over the Warriors. Junior 138-pounder Austin Alexander eked out a 9-7 decision in his first match of the evening, may have set the tone of the Wildcats' 2011-12 campaign in his second matchup.

Tied 5-5 with Crete-Monee's Darius Thomas, Alexander was taken down. Upon hitting the mat, he busted open the middle finger on his right hand, his upper lip, and also suffered a knee injury. Yet, Alexander returned to the mat and dominated Thomas for the duration of the contest for an 11-5 victory.

"I just kept fighting, and I didn't want a few injuries to slow me down," Alexander said. "I think it's important for every guy on this team to fight as hard as they can every time they hit the mat. That's what is going to help us establish ourselves as the real deal."

Illinois Best Weekly thinks the Wildcats are big time. The publication's poll ranks the Wildcats as the No. 2 Class 1A team in the state. Murphy knows expectations are high this season, but believes his team is up for the challenge.

"We have a lot of guys that can fill in each time we compete," Murphy said. "From our freshmen to our seniors, there's loads of competitiveness and role players willing to do whatever it takes to get us wins. It's those guys that are going to be big this year."