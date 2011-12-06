Girls basketball: Kays win for first time in 7 years against rival

The drought is finally over for Kankakee.

It had been six years since the Kays defeated All-City rival Bradley-Bourbonnais, but sophomore Martha Burse and senior Stephenee Yancy put on a show for the home crowd with a combined 31 points and 35 rebounds in a 43-32 Kankakee victory Monday.

Following a terrific freshman season, Burse continues to turns heads as a sophomore. The guard collected 19 points, 18 rebounds, seven steals, six assists and five blocks against the Boilermakers.

Many of those assists went to the 6-foot-1-inch Yancy, who returned to the court after a year absence.

The senior went 6 of 13 from the field for 12 points and pulled down 17 rebounds. Yancy provided Kankakee with the inside presence it sorely lacked last season.

It didn't take long for Burse and Yancy to develop chemistry.

"It caught on pretty quick," Burse said. "We have all been friends before basketball so it's come right together."

Kankakee (5-4), which last beat the Boilers in the 2005-06 season, has started games sluggishly recently, but the Kays came out ready against Bradley-Bourbonnais. Kankakee took advantage of seven first-quarter turnovers by the Boilermakers and scored the first 12 points of the game. Kankakee took a 16-4 lead into the second quarter.

Bradley-Bourbonnais' offense was anemic in the contest, particularly in the opening quarter.

The Boilermakers shot just 16 percent for the game, including a 1-of-13 effort in the first period.

Part of the problem for Bradley-Bourbonnais is a recent slew of injuries that has left the Boilermakers with only nine players.

"We're really banged up right now," said Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Brian Anderson. "We're in a rough stretch. We have three tough conference games before Christmas break and we're battling. But it's tough."

Senior Sarah Klimchuk provided a bright spot for the Boilermakers with a team-high 17 points.

The guard scored seven in the second quarter to keep her team in striking distance. The visitors trailed 22-12 at halftime.

Klimchuk got Bradley-Bourbonnais within six points with a pair of third-quarter 3-pointers, but Kankakee's pressure took its toll on the short-handed Boilermakers.

"We went out and established ourselves early," said Kankakee coach Gina Turro. "When you play from behind like (Bradley-Bourbonnais) was for so long, it's hard to get back."

Kankakee was able to wear down its opponent down the stretch.

Seniors Jhane King and Gabby Lawrence each scored four points in the fourth quarter as the Kays' lead ballooned to as much as 15.

"We did a great job coming out and getting started early," Turro said. "They gave us a great fight, but they're only eight or nine girls deep right now and it's tough to keep trying to catch up."