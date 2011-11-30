College men's basketball: Olivet outlasts Carthage in 2 OT

Jake Hasselbring converted on a layup with a minute left in the second overtime to break an 84-84 tie and send Olivet Nazarene on its way to an 87-85 road victory Tuesday.

Hasselbring scored 15 points and corralled 10 rebounds in a game that was back and forth from the opening tip. In addition to the game-winning layup, he sank two free throws with three seconds left in the first overtime to send the teams out for one more period.

Antonio Marshall added 25 points and some late game heroics of his own, sinking a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.

The Tigers (6-4) return home to play St. Joseph's (Ind.) Dec. 8.