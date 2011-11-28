Harness racing: Beecher's Miller wins again

Dabestleaderever made a winning return to Balmoral Park on a rainy Saturday. The 4-year-old pacer pulled off a mild upset by capturing the $17,000 Invitational with leading Balmoral driver Marcus Miller, of Beecher.

Sent off as the 9-2 second choice, Desbestleaderever ($11.40) had to grind-out much of the mile on the outside of the early pacesetter Special Joe before getting the lead at the top of the stretch.

The winner then held off a furious late charge by the heavy 3-5 favorite Well To Do Guru (Casey Leonard) to gain a 1/2-length decision at the end of a 1 minute, 52 second mile contested on a sloppy racetrack.

Well To Do Guru's :252/5-second last quarter, the fastest final panel raced this year at Balmoral Park, was remarkable considering the 7-year-old state bred did it on a rain-soaked racing surface on a chilly evening.

Special Joe rushed past the early leader Rockin Rumble soon after the :281/5 first quarter and reached the half-mile pole in :572/5.

"I was actually surprised that when Special Joe made the front nobody took a shot at him," noted the 22-year-old Miller. "I didn't think I'd be first-up when I came as far back as I came, but I knew Dabestleaderever just keeps going. That's just what he did the first time I drove him in Indiana."

The last half mile of Saturday's 10th race feature was completed in a quick time of :543/5, with the winner Dabestleaderever pacing it under 54 seconds in the slop.

"This horse showed in Indiana he came hold his own in Invitational company," added Miller. "There's no reason he can't do the same at Balmoral."

Trained by Eric Elliott, of Beecher, Dabestleaderever spent the last three months racing at Indiana Downs where he picked-up six of his 13 season wins for his Mundelein owner Tim Towne. The gelding had a five-race Balmoral Park winning streak to start off the year and now has 13 victories for the season.

The track surface was deemed "fast" for Sunday's program and favorite Rev Me Up ($3) showed she was speedy enough to take the $14,500 Fox Valley Memory stake for state-bred filly and mare pacers ages three and up.

Nicely handled by driver Eric Carlson, Rev Me Up wrested away the lead from Joinusforsomefun midway down the backstretch, tipped the half-mile timer in :57 flat, and after getting away with a :294/5 third quarter breather, used a :27 last quarter to win the sixth race feature in 1:531/5.

The 4-year-old Kathy Millman trainee finished almost two lengths ahead of Joinusforsomefun, who was a nose better than the late rushing third-place horse Reilly's Daughter.