High school boys basketball: Riggi sparks Gardner-S. Wilmington

With just five points in the first half Tuesday night against Coal City, Gardner-South Wilmington senior Brandon Riggi wasn't a focal point of the Coalers' defense.

Riggi soon got their attention, but it didn't matter. The Coalers couldn't stop him.

Riggi scored 19 points in the second half, including 10 during a 12-2 Panthers run that turned a nine-point deficit into a 36-35 lead that Gardner-South Wilmington wouldn't relinquish in a come-from-behind 48-43 victory in the first round of the Coal City Thanksgiving Tournament.

"We were getting good looks, and we just had it in our minds that we weren't going to lose this game," Riggi said. "I think that we were considered by many to lose this game, and we took that to heart and just played hard tonight.

The Panthers (1-0) matched the 12-point first-quarter outburst by Coal City's Matt Halloran to keep the game tied at 12 after one quarter of play. The Panther defense shut Halloran out for most of the second quarter and used a plethora of layups to stay within 21-20 at halftime.

"I just told the guys not to quit," said Gardner-South Wilmington coach Russ Gilmour. "We weren't playing the kind of defense we're capable of in the first half, and part way through the third quarter, but we kicked it up in the fourth and the offense sort of took over."

The Coalers (0-1) began turning away from Halloran, who began drawing more defensive pressure, and used layups from Jon West, Collin Anderson and Brennen Shetina to build a 33-24 lead in opening minutes of the fourth quarter.

But the Panthers weren't finished.

Riggi knocked down a 3-pointers, and after a foul on another 3-point attempt, connected on all three free throws to pull the Panthers within three. Halloran pushed the Coaler lead back to five with a jumper, but the Gardner-South Wilmington attack continued. Riggi hit two more free throws, Hunter Eutsey scored on a layup, and Riggi added another layup after a steal to put his team up for good at 36-35.

"We just fell apart defensively at the end of the game there," said Coal City coach Brad Boresi. "We made some youthful mistakes tonight that I thought we had moved past, but we may need to go back to work on some of those things."

Riggi's 24 points tied Halloran for game-high honors. Dalton Wright added eight for Gardner-South Wilmington. Shetina contributed six for Coal City.

"I'm proud of the way we kept fighting, and it's great to open the season with a win," Gilmour said. "We don't have a lot of size, but we can make up for that with smart play and smart shooting, and we proved that tonight."