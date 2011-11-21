College women's soccer: Olivet wins in opening round to move on in NAIA Tournament

After the match ended, the vocal Olivet Nazarene student section, which had chanted all afternoon long watching its team, rattled off a cheer sure to bring smiles to every Tiger player walking over to greet its fans after a historical win.

"Alabama, here we come!" the group shouted over and over.

With a 3-1 win over Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) in the first round of the NAIA National Tournament, sixth-seeded Olivet Nazarene picked up its first national-tournament win in convincing fashion.

Next up: a round-of-16 game against Embry Riddle on Nov. 28 in Decatur, Ala.

"This group has been a fantastic group to work with," said Tigers coach Bill Bahr. "They deserve it. They work hard. A lot of hours of study and hard work and sweat. It's been fun."

On a cool, windy day at Olivet Nazarene, the Tigers jumped on the visiting Trojans with two first-half goals, then used an early goal in the second half for some breathing room on their way to a memorable win.

Highlighting a high-energy start for Olivet Nazarene, Janel Schmitt gave the hosts a 1-0 lead less than 10 minutes in. She collided with Hannibal-LaGrange goalkeeper Whitney Voeppel on a shot from the left side, and the ball popped out to the left.

She regained possession, then, as Voeppel got settled back by her net, Schmitt let off a shot to the near side that snuck in to put the Tigers up 1-0 with 36:37 left.

Minutes later, Meghan Pipal added a score off a nice feed from Katie Smith.

Smith carried the ball down the left side, as she broke away from Trojan defenders. She played a beautiful pass into the box to Pipal, who finished to give Olivet Nazarene a 2-0 lead with 30:42 remaining and highlight a high-energy start for the Tigers.

"I think for the past couple games, that's kind of been our motivation, just to get it straight off of the kickoff, it's what we've kind of been working on," said Pipal of the amped-up start. "Just to get shots right away. Because in the past we've kind of had tough first halves. And we're normally a second-half team, but our coach has really emphasized just going out, going hard, and putting the team down right away. So far in the last few games, that's really worked for us, just to get their heads down, just from the beginning. And it seems to be working."

Pipal added another score early in the second half. That came after Hannibal-LaGrange made things interesting before halftime when Fernanda Miaci volleyed home a high shot over Olivet Nazarene keeper Wendy Espejel from outside the top of the box to make it 2-1.

But Kelsey Warp found Pipal near the end line, and she finished to make it 3-1. It was something the Tigers have worked on, Pipal said.

"She did it perfectly," Pipal said of Warp. "Looked up, made eye contact with me, wide open at the top the box. And it was just a perfect ball across. We actually have been doing multiple drills like that in practice. So to come out in a game and see us continually doing it, over and over again, has just showed how focused we've been and just how well we've been practicing lately, which is great."

The Tigers are in unchartered territory, but they don't want to stop now.

"We talked to them again in our locker room," Bahr said. "We said 'What's next?' We've never been there before. But I know the girls aren't content with just going. We feel like we can compete with any of the teams down there. And we want to win it all. We'd like to try."