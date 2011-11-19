High school football: 6 area players make coaches all-state team

Six players from The Daily Journal coverage area were named to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All-State team.

Players will be honored prior to the state championship game in their class Friday.

In Class 2A, Momence's DeAndre Wright was the lone area player selected. The 3A squad is represented by Watseka's Austin Blair and Wilmington's Max Lyday. In Class 4A, Bishop McNamara's David Roney, Manteno's J.J. Witherow and Herscher's Justin Ruckman were the local choices.

* Wright was an explosive force for the Redskins this season. He finished with an all-time area best 2,515 rushing yards; his 440-yard game against St. Joseph-Ogden placed him 10th on the state list for single-game rushing yards according to IHSA.org.

Wright also set records for The Daily Journal coverage area with 39 touchdowns and 254 points.

* Blair was a two-way player and one of the more pleasant surprises of the season for Watseka.

The bruising running back finished second to Wright in rushing yards (1,563) and scoring (126 points).

* Wilmington's strong running game wouldn't have been without the efforts of its big tackle Lyday.

Lyday was a three-year starter for the Wildcats, who bowed out in the second round of the playoffs with an overtime loss to Winnebago.

* Anchoring the offensive line for a solid Bishop McNamara team was Roney. A two-year starter for the Fightin' Irish, Roney led the way for a Fightin' Irish running attack that flourished in the postseason.

McNamara bowed out of the postseason with a quarterfinal loss to Rochester.

* Seemingly catching everything thrown his way this season, Witherow was a standout performer in Manteno's high-powered offense.

Witherow stepped up his game in the postseason, establishing a Class 4A playoff record with 307 receiving yards against Notre Dame (Peoria). He finished the season with a whopping 1,539 receiving yards.

* Rounding out the local selections was Herscher's Ruckman. He accounted for nearly 600 yards receiving this season and his efforts during his varsity career made him the school leader in several receiving and scoring categories.