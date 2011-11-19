Girls Cross County Runner of the Year: Dedication leads to breakout year for Herscher's Kates

Having something to prove can be a powerful motivator.

"I wanted to show people that even though I didn't have natural, spectacular talent, that I could become a really good runner," said Herscher senior Megan Kates.

After a senior season in which she went from a virtual unknown to the area's top female cross country runner, Kates ran her way to The Daily Journal's girls Runner of the Year honor.

Kates emerged as a contender early in the season after spending the summer training with four-to-five mile runs each day. Not a single day passed without a workout.

"The big breakthrough for her, like many runners, is when you decide you're going to go beyond just the norm," said Herscher coach Rick Livesey. "I had numerous people in Herscher say, 'Wow, I saw her running all the time this summer.'

"The summer running does a lot for you physically, as well as mentally becoming tougher."

The mind set continued into the fall season, and Kates' confidence continued to grow with each race. The breakthrough finally came in late September, when she achieved her first individual victory at Perry Farms over runners from Bradley-Bourbonnais, Lincoln-Way West, Bloom and Crete-Monee.

"I couldn't believe that I won," Kates said. "I had always imagined what it was like to win a race."

Livesey knew she had discovered something special.

"You could see that it was, 'Oh wow, I guess I actually can run up front and win,'" Livesey said.

It was only the beginning for Kates.

Less than two weeks later, the senior captured the All-Area championship at Kankakee Community College by setting a personal record.

"That really drilled it in for her," Livesey said. "She realized she could compete and win at all the meets."

Kates continued to improve right into postseason. She finished second to only Chicago Christian's Julie Kamp on Oct. 22 at the Class 1A Bishop McNamara Regional with a time of 19 minutes, 38 seconds.

A week later, she bested Kamp by two spots with a fourth-place finish -- the best in the area -- at the Lisle Sectional.

And Nov. 5, she posted a career best of 18:46 to finish 45th at the Class 1A state finals at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

"I wanted to prove to people that anyone can take the initiative and become a great athlete," Kates said. "I wanted to show that they can make a difference and surprise people."