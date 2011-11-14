High school girls swimming: Clifford books returns to state

FLOSSMOOR -- Bradley-Bourbonnais' Jessica Clifford can book the hotel room. It's official now.

The senior diver is headed back to the state final set to start Friday at New Trier in Winnetka.

Clifford won the Homewood-Flossmoor Sectional title Saturday, using a total score of 405.70 to best Lincoln-Way East's Kyleigh Seibert 402.45. Seibert also qualified.

Making a return trip has been a point of discussion between her and coach Amanda Walker. Now the talk is reality.

"I'm pretty excited," Clifford said. "We've been talking about going, and I'm just excited that now for sure we're going."

Clifford's mark would have been good enough even if she didn't take the sectional title. The winner of the sectional gets an automatic bid, and then other top marks from non-champions get through.

"I wasn't really paying attention to the scores on the board," Clifford said. "Right before my last dive, I wanted to know if I I didn't get first, and if the other girl from East didn't get first, if we would still go. I looked: OK, we are going. Whoever gets second is still going to go."

Clifford ended up with the title; icing on the cake on what would have been a successful day anyway.

"I didn't know who was going to win, because sometimes she would be ahead of me, and sometime I could be a point ahead of her," Clifford said. "But at the end, I didn't even know I won, until after the scores were final."

Clifford had just competed at the same pool at an invite the week before, and things didn't go well on her reverse 1 1/2 dive. She messed up her takeoff and had a failed dive. But when it really mattered Saturday, she came through on that dive, which she said she did in the middle of the meet.

"I was so, so nervous, and I was saying, 'Just take a deep breath,' and I ripped it," Clifford said. "I was so excited."

That was part of a solid day in general.

"Compared to last weekend, all my dives overall were a lot better," Clifford said.

Clifford is seeded 18th for the state finals, and the top 16 make the first cut. Advancers perform eight dives; all state qualifiers get five dives in the opening round.

Whether she qualifies for the second round at the state finals remains to be seen. But one thing's for sure: she's going on a road trip.

"It's just more relieving that I made it and now it's final," Clifford said. "We were talking about the hotel we were going to go to, and we were like, 'Don't talk about it.' And now I'm just really excited. We're going for sure."

Swimmers from Bradley-Bourbonnais, Bishop McNamara and Kankakee also competed, but none qualified for the state finals.

Lincoln-Way East won the team title with 268 points. Bradley-Bourbonnais was seventh with 104 points, Kankakee was eighth with 27 points, and Bishop McNamara was 12th with 12 points.